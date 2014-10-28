Jason Carter is Outsourcing
Jason Carter is on his bus tour as the Democrats continue to pound Republican David Perdue on outsourcing. A sharp eye caught this. Jason Carter outsourced his bus demands toThe post Jason Carter is Outsourcing appeared first on RedState.
Jason Carter is on his bus tour as the Democrats continue to pound Republican David Perdue on outsourcing.
A sharp eye caught this.
Jason Carter outsourced his bus demands to Florida. That’s a Florida license plate on his bus driving through Georgia.
The post Jason Carter is Outsourcing appeared first on RedState.