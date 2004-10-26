Jay Reding saw the ad. I saw the ad.

It was absolutely horrible. It will drive libertarian voters to Bush. Dear God. If you are running for President, do not make a commercial like Michael Badnarik. It was awful.

The actors were terrible, the "approved by" portion was shot on cheapee tape, and the whole ad sucked with the quality of an amateur's first time on Apple's iMovie. Actually, that insults iMovie users. They can do better than this.

It's now time for Badnarik to go back to where ever he came from. His fifteen minutes are up and he used them poorly.