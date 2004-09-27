Christy's office has closed. I'm about to head to work. The wind is howling outside and the rain is coming down. This is only the beginning. It is suppose to get worse as the day goes on.

I got up at 6:30 this morning. The power had gone out and I guess the backup battery in my clock had died. I didn't know what time it was and decided I'd just stay up.

Assuming I can get to the office, I hope I'll be able to get home. The groud is nicely saturated from Frances and Ivan. No doubt we'll see a few more trees fall around here.