Someone needs to invent an official award for blogging much like the Oscars. We need to all show up in tux and have great speeches and honor our own.

Most tenacious blog would have to go Captain Ed and his brilliant work at Captain's Quarters. He has tireless worked this Kerry Swifty story with more dedication, thoroughness, and tenacity than all of the major media outlets in the United States combined.

The minutia he has delved into to show the pattern of inconsistencies, inaccuracies, and downright dirty lies of John Kerry is overwhelming. Though, as even Ed admits, it isn't a huge deal, here is the latest one.

Ed is right. This one is not a huge deal. But, when you add it to the accumulating evidence, it grows out of the trivial and into the downright self-aggrandizingly dishonest category. More signs that character is not king in Kerry's world.