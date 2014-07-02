We would not be doing a lot of what we are doing had Jim DeMint of South Carolina not stood up and led the grassroots in its fight for smaller government. Senator DeMint was willing to tell his own party no long before many in Washington were.

Not only was he willing to tell his party no, he was willing to fight to get like minded conservatives elected to Congress. Having seen Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and others join the fight in Washington, Senator DeMint moved to the Heritage Foundation where he now leads a revolution of ideas within the conservative movement.

I’m so pleased and honored that Senator DeMint would join us at the RedState Gathering this year. Please register now and come meet him.

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