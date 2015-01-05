Horatius stood at the Pons Sublicius as an invading army tried to conquer Rome. According to Babbington’s poem, Horatius famously asked “Who will stand on either hand and guard this bridge with me?”

Horatius saved Rome.

Congressman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90% finds himself in a similar moment. The Politico reports that privately Boehner’s aides and the Republican Leadership intend to use Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A‘s re-election to vanquish the conservative opposition with the House of Representatives just as they’ve done already to the Republican Study Committee, which Jordan once chaired.

The Republican leaders are comparing the opposition to Boehner from conservatives as a cancer.

House Republicans are so confident Boehner will be re-elected as Speaker tomorrow, they’re already taking a pre-emptive victory lap promising to ignore conservatives going forward.

There are enough votes to stop Boehner from becoming Speaker, but the members want someone to rally around.

While Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Louie Gohmert

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard91% is willing to do it, there are enough other conservatives on the sidelines waiting for Jordan. Jordan himself remains silent.

Thus we reach this point. Based on the information I am getting from members directly and from others, there are congressmen who would gladly vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90% against Boehner, but for no one else. Jordan is singularly positioned to get other members off the sidelines.

At this point, if Jordan does not get in and Boehner is re-elected, much like Obama now realizing congressional Republicans will mount no serious effort to stop him, House Republican leaders will conclude tomorrow that House conservatives will mount no serious efforts to block their move left. Ironically, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90% not standing up will require conservatives to push even harder in the House as the Leadership tries to marginalize them. That conservatives cannot actually be marginalized will not keep Boehner from expending resources to do so.

Will Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90% keep the bridge?

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