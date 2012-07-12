The leader of the conservatives in the United States House of Representatives, Jim Jordan (R-OH), is coming to the RedState Gathering.

Congressman Jordan is the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which often fights the Republican Leadership from the right. It’s a tough job and he handles it well. Future Indiana Governor Mike Pence was once the RSC Chairman, along with Congressmen Jeb Hensarling and Tom Price.

Jim Jordan fights day in and day out for smaller government and often fights the pro-life statists within the Republican Party to get the job done.

Come give him a round of applause and hear what he has to say at the RedState Gathering. Time is running out to register. Go to www.redstategathering.com right now to register.

I hope to see you there.