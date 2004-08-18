I had an interesting poll this evening. It is rare to get an extending poll at my house, so I sat through the whole thing.

It was clearly for Jim Marshall, the incumbent Congressman in the 3rd Congressional District of Georgia. The questions asked about party support, support for the governor, Zell Miller, Johnny Isakson, Denise Majette, the President, Marshall, and Clay.

Interestingly, the poll got into questions where I was asked if something would make me be more likely to vote against Marshall or Clay.

With Marshall, the questions were (to paraphrase):

1. He voted for protectionist trade policies.

2. He voted for Bush's tax cut.

3. He voted against the Bush energy policy.

4. He is opposed to tort reform.

5. He is opposed to allowing "risky schemes" to invest social security in the stock market.

6. He has actively supported veterans benefits and has fought to save the local Air Force Base.

With Calder Clay, the questions were about (to paraphrase);

1. A company Calder owned was constantly behind on taxes or underpaid taxes.

2. Calder participated in a civic club skit that made fun of black people "and was a bigoted display."

3. Calder misrepresented a loan to his campaign by hiding that he sat on the board of the bank.

4. Calder criticized his opponent for cutting benefits to police, but he did the same thing while on city council.

5. Calder voted to cut education funding, fire fighter funding, police funding, and funding for libraries while elected as a city councilman and county commissioner.

The survey quite clearly tarred and feathered Calder. The big issues that kept coming up were the estate tax and tort reform, neither of which I think are big issues. Second to those were outsourcing issues and privatization of social security -- issues I care deeply about.

But, all things being equal, I think the 3rd district of Georgia heavily favors re-electing Jim Marshall.