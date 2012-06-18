Tonight on the Erick Erickson Show, I’ll get into my post from this morning about Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. Also, the Department of Justice now has a long string of high profile cases that have gone down in flames. Roger Clemens is just the latest.

We’ll get into it all.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show runs from 6pm to 8pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.

UPDATE: By the way, a lot of people are requesting this. I read it on the radio: Read this now.