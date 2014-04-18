And Jimmy entered the temple and invited in all who sold and bought in the temple, and he set up the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons. He said to them, â€œIt is written, â€˜My house shall be called a house of politics,â€™ but you make it a den of rich contributors.â€

Going back to the nineties there have been stories about former President Jimmy Carter’s involvement in his church. The Los Angeles Times reported in 1992 that Carter attracts more tourists than regular congregants to his Sunday School class.

A 2006 story noted what a life changing experience it was for a Catholic to sit in one of Carter’s Sunday School classes.

The Birmingham News out of Alabama reported in 2010 that rules were in place in the church with congregant volunteers to ensure order and peace. Lots of people want to go to church when Jimmy Carter is there.

Now, with Jason Carter, Jimmy’s grandson, running for Governor of Georgia, there is a new way to go to church with Jimmy Carter and ensure you get a spot in the often crowded church.

For $20,000.00, you and your significant other can go to church with Jimmy Carter. Yes, for a campaign donation to a political campaign, you can go to church with Jimmy Carter.

Just last week, as Russia was actively moving into Ukraine, Jimmy Carter said the United States had become the “number one warmonger on Earth.”

Now pay $20,000.00 and go hear him give a Sunday School lesson about it.

And Jesus entered the temple and drove out all who sold and bought in the temple, and he overturned the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons. He said to them, â€œIt is written, â€˜My house shall be called a house of prayer,â€™ but you make it a den of robbers.â€ Matthew 21:12-13 (ESV)

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