Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, wants to be Georgia’s next Governor. The other night in a gubernatorial debate, Carter declared himself a fiscal conservative. Just how conservative?

Carter wants to destroy Georgia’ budgetary reserves to fund an additional $1 billion to the state’s education budget. He wants to spend a billion extra a year for five years. He also wants to increase funding for transportation by millions of dollars of year. He won’t say where he will get the extra money. Asked pointedly, all he would say is leadership.

But he is a fiscal conservative. Just ask him.

And if that doesn’t make you laugh, consider Georgia’s libertarian candidate, Andrew Hunt. Mr. Hunt wants everyone to know he hates Obamacare, but he thinks expanding medicaid in Georgia under Obamacare would help Georgia’s economy.

By the way, speaking of Jason Carter and his wants for education, listen to the AJC’s Jim Galloway who asked the best debate question of the night â€” a question for which Jason Carter had no answer.

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