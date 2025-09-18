I’m a broadcast host in the United States of America.

I don’t like the idea of the Chairman of the FCC using his clout to suggest stations might need to rethink airing Jimmy Kimmel. It is dangerous.

But what Brendan Carr actually said is that stations need to remember they can stop airing coverage that does not cater to their customers. Additionally, he said, “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the F.C.C. ahead.”

What really happened, however, was that Nexstar, a moderately right-leaning group of stations that controls 32 significant ABC affiliates, decided to stop airing Kimmel’s program.

Nexstar played a bigger role than Brendan Carr. Carr is just the bogeyman for the left to blame. Look at the markets.

What did Kimmel say? This:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

What Kimmel was doing was participating in the creation of the leftwing talking point that Kirk’s assassin was on the right.

He did not have to participate. He chose to participate and circulate what was obviously, even on Monday, a lie. On top of that, it was not funny. It was hectoring and cruel.