Talk about a guy in the right place at the right time. An American in fly over country just happened to get caught on tape asking a question about tax policy on small businesses to then candidate Barack Obama. Without a teleprompter to help him, Barack Obama spoke to the Ohio plumber off the cuff and from his heart.

Candidate Obama said, “When you spread the wealth around, itâ€™s good for everybody.”

The question and the comeback made Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher a household name as “Joe the Plumber.”

He’s now a candidate for Congress in Ohio. He’ll be at the RedState Gathering in Jacksonville, FL. The Gathering takes place August 2nd to August 5th. Joe and I would love to see you there, but time is running out. We’re about a week away from winding down registration.

If you want to be a part of the RedState Gathering, go to http://www.redstategathering.com and register now.

I hope I’ll see you there.