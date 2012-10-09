Joe Walsh For Congress
Congressman Joe Walsh (IL-08) is the real deal. He is a true conservative of principle. And he will not back down. He not just votes right on these issues, as a freshman member of Congress he has led on numerous Conservative priorities including leadin...
Congressman Joe Walsh (IL-08) is the real deal. He is a true conservative of principle. And he will not back down. He not just votes right on these issues, as a freshman member of Congress he has led on numerous Conservative priorities including leading our balanced Budget Amendment fight. Yes there are other Conservative Members like Joe who fight the good fight, and fortunately for | Read More »