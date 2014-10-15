Barack Obama and his administration are refusing to impose a travel ban from West Africa into the United States. Meanwhile, the CDC is freaking out because a nurse who now has Ebola flew on a commercial jet.

A solid majority of Americans want a travel ban from West African countries. There are, in fact, direct flights from those countries to the United States.

If Barack Obama won’t do it, Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard68% should force his hand. They should be calling for Congress to head back to Washington to vote on this travel ban. Before the election, make the Democrats take a position.

Then the American public can either see the Democrats really stand up to the President or see them so beholden to him they will not do the right thing.

This should be a no brainer. In an election year when the GOP will not even offer the hint of an agenda because they are playing it safe, this is a safe play. They should show leadership on this issue where Barack Obama is failing to lead.

And if Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Harry Reid

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% plays defense for the President, it is just another reason to show the American public that we need Republicans in charge of the Senate to get the right thing done.

The post John Boehner and Mitch McConnell Need to Lead on Ebola appeared first on RedState.