Considering that so many tea party activities first became inspired to get active because of the Republican push for TARP, and were then emboldened by Barack Obama’s stimulus plan, we can say, I think, that John Boehner is calling tea partiers knuckle draggers.

That’s unfortunate.

Now, I’m sure he doesn’t think of it that way. He’s just talking about TARP opponents â€” also known as the conservative base of the Republican Party.