John Boehner on Independent Thinking and Retribution
John Boehner is making clear to Republican House members that the four conservatives removed from committees were removed because their votes defied House leaders. There was a time when John Boehner thought otherwise and valued independence from House ...
John Boehner is making clear to Republican House members that the four conservatives removed from committees were removed because their votes defied House leaders. There was a time when John Boehner thought otherwise and valued independence from House members. From Meet the Press on January 5, 1997, over the dissatisfaction with Newt Gingrich: MR. RUSSERT: And with us now the Democratic whip, David Bonior of | Read More »