John Cornyn knows better than you conservative boobs and he wants you to know it.

In commenting about the NRSC's endorsement of Charlie Crist, Cornyn said

"I need to constantly remind some of my very conservative friends who want to sort of purify the party â€“ and, in so doing, cast us in a permanent minority status â€“ that Ronald Reagan said the person who votes with me 80 percent of the time is my friend and ally, not a 20 percent traitor," Cornyn says.

But contrast that with this statement from Cornyn in the same article:

n 2010, cting "public anxiety about spending and borrowing" by the Obama administration and the fact that the popular president won't be on the ballot, "there will be some genuine opportunities for Republicans, assuming we get good candidates, assuming we do our job to raise the money."

Yet, in Florida, John Cornyn has endorsed a man who supports Obama's spending and borrowing. How the hell does he expect to make the case to voters who have "anxiety about spending and borrowing" that they can trust Charlie Crist on that issue?

Senator, you should flush the endorsement and your manure filled statements along with it.