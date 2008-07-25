On February 21, 2008, the New York Times ran a 3,000 word article with no sources on the record and a lot of Innuendo about John McCain having an affair with a lobbyist.

The first paragraph was one sentence. Here is the second paragraph:

A female lobbyist had been turning up with him at fund-raisers, visiting his offices and accompanying him on a client’s corporate jet. Convinced the relationship had become romantic, some of his top advisers intervened to protect the candidate from himself — instructing staff members to block the woman’s access, privately warning her away and repeatedly confronting him, several people involved in the campaign said on the condition of anonymity.

The rest of the article went down hill from there.

John Edwards has, for months, been rumored to have fathered a child with Rielle Hunter. There are photographs, there are eyewitnesses, there is even a baby. A close Edwards aide, who is also married with kids, claims to be the father. It is Edwards, however, who has been seen sneaking out of Rielle Hunter's hotel in the middle of the night.

The press cannot say this is not a story because Edwards is not a candidate. Edwards was a candidate when the story broke months and months ago -- the same time the New York Times was willing to run the McCain story.

I would ask why, but it is abundantly apparent the media holds the GOP and Democrats to different standards. We cannot, after all, upset the image of Saint John of North Carolina. His hair is too purty.

*Hey, I don't know if it is true, but there is a hell of a lot more evidence that it is true than the New York Times' allegations about John McCain.