Prior to the 2004 election, very few people outside of either Hollywood or Massachusetts had ever heard of or cared about John F. Kerry. He did very little in the United States Senate. In fact, when he ran for President he ran based on what he did in Vietnam as opposed to what he did in the U.S. Senate. Kerry claimed to have authored significant legislation. In fact, he authored very little and sponsored even less (he did co-sponsor many things, as Senators tend to do).

Despite the fact that voters decisively rejected Mr. Kerry in 2004, now he won't shut up. Mr. Kerry has, in the past few months, spoken of how the election was not stolen, but it sure didn't look good. Voters were intimidated, he said. Oh, and they were harassed and lied to (you know, Bush lies). Well, with the willing printers ink of the New York Times, Kerry is at it again.

"Last year, too many people were denied their right to vote; too many who tried to vote were intimidated," Mr. Kerry said at an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts.

He cited examples of trickery. "Leaflets are handed out saying Democrats vote on Wednesday, Republicans vote on Tuesday," Mr. Kerry said. "People are told in telephone calls that if you've ever had a parking ticket, you're not allowed to vote." To make it even more ridiculous, Kerry always, as he did this time, adds this caveat: "Mr. Kerry . . . has never disputed the outcome of the election, saying voting irregularities did not involve enough votes to change the result."

The only thing voters hate worse than a sore winner is a sore loser. Kerry has become one in his bid to stay in the American mind so he can run again in 2008.

For my two cents: If you are stupid enough to believe you can't vote if you've gotten a parking ticket or that political parties vote on different days, you don't need to be voting anyway.