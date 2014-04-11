As if you didn’t need even more reason to support Ben Sasse in Nebraska’s Republican Senate Primary, now comes word that John McCain and Lindsey Graham are helping Sasse’s opponent.

FreedomWork recently retracted its endorsement of Ben Sasse’s opponent. Then FreedomWorks joined RedState, National Review, Club for Growth, Senate Conservatives Fund, Tom Coburn, and so many others in supporting Ben Sasse.

Mitch McConnell is opposing Sasse. John McCain is opposing Sasse. Lindsey Graham is opposing Sasse.

So do you want to be with them or the conservatives?

This race gets clearer every day. Support Ben Sasse for the Senate.

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