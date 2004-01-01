Hat tip to Mike Poterma for this link to John Piper.

THE FACT THAT CHRISTIANS ARE EXILES ON THE earth (1 Peter 2:11) does not mean we don't care what becomes of culture. But it does mean that we exert influence as happy, brokenhearted outsiders. We are exiles. "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ" (Philippians 3:20). "Here we have no lasting city, but we seek the city that is to come" (Hebrews 13:14). . . .

The greatness of Christian exiles is not success but service. Whether we win or lose, we witness to the way of truth and beauty and joy. We don't own culture, and we don't rule it. We serve it with brokenhearted joy and longsuffering mercy, for the good of man and the glory of Jesus Christ. Read the whole thing.