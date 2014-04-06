John Ratcliffe is in a runoff in the 4th Congressional District in Texas. He is challenging incumbent congressman Ralph Hall.

Ralph Hall is not a bad guy. He served in World War II and is a real gentleman. But he is also 90 years old and has been in Congress since 1981. He was an elected judge in 1950, went into the Texas Senate in 1962, lost an election for Lt. Governor of Texas in 1972. Then got into Congress in 1981.

He’s been there a really long time. And in a year when people want fresh faces and a reboot in Washington, voting for the 90 year old incumbent who has been in Washington 33 years is not the way to do it.

It is time for a new generation of conservative in Washington. John Ratcliffe is the best choice for that in Texas’s 4th congressional district. He has already pledged he will not support Speaker Boehner continuing in that position. John has been a U.S. Attorney and served as Mayor of Heath, TX.

About the only significant flaw is that John is a Notre Dame grad, which I have a hard time holding against him now that the BCS is going away and ND will have to actually earn its spot. (Kidding. Sort of.)

Democrats are not replacing their long tenured members of congress. Thankfully, Republicans are. To change Washington, we must change the GOP. That includes changing representation in TX-04. No man is indispensable and no man deserves re-election just by being there 33 years.

I’m pleased to support John Ratcliffe and hope you will too.

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