The House Republicans shook up their leadership yesterday, replacing Steve Scalise of Louisiana with Jim Jordan of Ohio. Senate Republicans stuck with John Thune, who had no one opposing him, only requests to delay the vote.

What you guys need to understand is that Senate Republicans want a leader who will take your hate and invective. Bob Dole, Trent Lott, and Bill Frist mostly understood this, and Mitch McConnell fully embraced it.

While we fired at Mitch McConnell and pledged to defeat him in primaries, McConnell advanced judges and Republican priorities that he could get done with his conference. Many of you never bothered to target other Republican senators because McConnell drew all the fire. McConnell held the press conferences, objected to the whims of the right and the President, and got done what could be done, regardless of your opinion on what got done or how.

John Thune has embraced this. Senate Republicans want a concentrated fire pattern on their leader so you leave them alone. It was not John Thune who blocked the Save America Act. It was a significant minority of Republicans in the conference who did not want the spotlight on them. So they gave lip service to passage while Thune never brought the matter up for a vote.

In the Senate, every senator is equal, but the Senate Majority and Minority Leaders get deference to set the agenda. Any of those Republicans could have taken charge and advanced their preferred legislation. They never did because they did not have the votes. And John Thune took all your ire so you never even suspected the other Republicans who might be telling you they supported your favorite legislation did not actually support it.

So Thune has been rewarded with the most thankless job in Republican politics — leader of the Senate Republicans. He will continue to take your ire, your hate, and your threats of primaries against him because that is what the other Senate Republicans want him to do.

The Ratchet Only Turns One Way

Every three years, the committees that write America’s model building codes sit down and rewrite them. Every three years, the codes get longer. I have yet to find the cycle in which they took out more than they put in.

Regulation works like a ratchet. Each click tightens. Nothing ever gets loosened up. Every individual requirement sounds reasonable on its own, i.e., thicker insulation, another specialty breaker, ductwork pressure-tested by a contractor, a mechanical fresh-air system for houses the previous code made airtight. No one wants to vote against safety, and no one shows up at the hearing on behalf of the young couple who will be priced out of the house.

The National Association of Home Builders, in June, calculated that government regulation now adds $131,734.00 to the price of the average new home, more than a quarter of what the buyer pays. Code changes made over just the past decade account for $40,288.00 of that. Five years ago, the figure was $24,144.00.

Some energy provisions do pay for themselves in lower power bills. A study funded by the code writers and the insurance industry found that home prices did not rise after most code adoptions. Still, a family buying a home needs the down payment today, not utility savings in a decade. The electrical code makes the problem easy to see. North Carolina’s own fiscal analysis found that a standard two-pole breaker for an electric range costs about $17.00, while the ground-fault version the 2023 code now requires costs about a $112.00. Nebraska, Iowa, and Indiana adopted the new electrical code without some of those expanded requirements. That should be routine rather than remarkable for states to do, but it is uncommon.

Making matters worse for homeowners, President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have been at fifty percent since June 2025. Imported softwood lumber carries a ten percent tariff, and Canadian lumber carries roughly thirty-five percent in additional duties on top of that, even though Canada supplies about three-quarters of the softwood lumber we import. UBS estimates the tariffs add $7,913.00 to the cost of a new home, and the builders’ own survey put it as high as $10,900.00. The Supreme Court struck down a chunk of the President’s tariffs in February, but the steel, aluminum, and lumber tariffs rest on a different statutory framework that remains in place.

Then there is the concrete. Data center construction is the one red-hot market the American Cement Association sees right now, and one major producer reported that a high single-digit share of its ready-mix volume this year was tied to artificial intelligence. Ready-mix concrete and concrete block prices are sitting near their highest levels since the pandemic. Any builder ordering concrete for any project is now bidding against Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. The market will, over time, sort this portion of costs out without government interference. But it is all the more reason for the government to stop piling on the costs it does control.

Interest rates make every one of those costs worse. Freddie Mac’s average thirty-year mortgage rate was 7.18% last week, nearly a full point higher than a year ago. Financed at that rate, the $40,288.00 in code changes over the past decade adds about $270.00 to a monthly payment and close to $100,000.00 over the life of the loan.

Nobody in Washington can order mortgage rates down, nor should any of them tell the tech companies to stop pouring foundations. Congress and the President can end the tariffs on building materials today. States and cities can adopt new codes with the costliest mandates stripped out, require a cost analysis that considers the impact on the buyer, and put a sunset on requirements that have not proven their worth. They could even revert back to older regulations. Republicans say they want Americans to own homes. The parts of the problem they can actually fix are the parts they keep letting bureaucrats make worse. It does not have to be that way.