Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Dan S's avatar
Dan S
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Eric, thank you for posting this regarding the construction industry and specifically the building codes. I think that the general public is oblivious to just how badly the residential construction industry has been strangled by the code writing bodies and special interest groups who consistently ram the “latest and greatest” code down our throats. While these are typically the “International fill in the blank Code” they ARE designed to be amended at the local and state level. That does not always happen. You are correct in stating that the 2023 NEC was adopted by the state of Nebraska with a few amendments. That only happened AFTER a group of home builders worked with friendly legislators to negotiate which provisions of the code did not need to be changed. However, the changes did not last for some of the largest and most active building jurisdictions. The Omaha City Council later adopted the 2023 NEC without amendments at the urging of the electrical unions in 2024. The Mayor at the time vetoed the adoption. Fast forward one year, new Mayor, new push for new NEC, since September 1, 2023 NEC on all new permits issued within the Omaha Jurisdiction.

So, back to something you have said over and over again. Local elections matter! City council, state legislature, Mayor. They all have outsized effects on your pocket book and in many cases what you can own or afford to own.

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