Join the First Interactive State Of The Union With Bing Politics
This has the potential to be really cool and conservatives should consider taking advantage of it. Bing Politics is going to present a live stream of the State of the Union address tonight. You’ll be able to watch it live and, throughout the even...
This has the potential to be really cool and conservatives should consider taking advantage of it. Bing Politics is going to present a live stream of the State of the Union address tonight. You’ll be able to watch it live and, throughout the event, track your response as the speech progresses. Basically, it’ll be like the networks have done with personal people metering, showing the | Read More »