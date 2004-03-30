A popular bar had a new robotic bartender installed.

A guy came in for a drink and the robot asked him, "What's your IQ?"

The man replied, "130."

So the robot proceeded to make conversation about physics, astronomy, investments, insurance, and so on.

The man listened intently and thought, "This is really cool."

Another guy came in for a drink and the robot asked him, "What's your IQ?"

The man responded, "100."

So the robot started talking about the football, pro wrestling, baseball and so on. The man thought to himself, Wow, this is really cool."

A third guy came in to the bar. As with the others, the robot asked him, "What's your IQ?"

The man replied, "70."

The robot then said, "So, what's the Democrat Party up to these days?"