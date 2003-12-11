I guess Jonah is so distracted by Cosmo's cone of silence, that he hasn't been paying attention to all the bloggers out there condemning Sandra Dee's decision. He writes

By the way, where the hell is this much-vaunted blogosphere? If three freshman congressmen from Wisconsin hinted that they wanted to regulate the use of umlauts on the internet in honor of Leif Ericson's birthday, bloggers would be on the steps of Congress up-ending cans of gasoline on themselves in protest at such an infringement on free speech. But here we have all three branches of the government severely restricting independent speech outside of the dinosaurs of Old Media and the relative silence -- minus a few noble exceptions (The Volokh conspiracy, Instapundit)-- is deafening.

I, for one, have been on it. Of course, seeing has how I practice in that area of law, I better be on it before my malpractice carrier is on me.