“As incitement goes, I find "they want you to die" just a teensy bit more blood-thirsty than "read the bill," but maybe that's just me. I don't do "dog whistles" and code words.”

If the left burns down their own straw men, can we have them arrested for arson? That seems to be where we are headed. Josh Marshall and the Democrats have descended into rubber and glue political commentary flat out blaming the Republicans for inciting violence, much of it fabricated and ignoring the Democrats' own rhetoric and violence. First of all, I would point out that it was the Democrats who just took over 1/6th of the American economy despite upwards of 56% of the American public being opposed. And they expect people to . . . what . . . clap? As I said earlier today, violence is unacceptable, but none of us should be surprised â€” especially the left, which feeds off riots, protest, and molotov cocktail parties every time they strongly oppose something. The Weather Underground was not a Republican insurgency at the Weather Channel. Let's break this down: "No one who is even remotely honest can pretend that anything about this is bipartisan in character." Well, actually, if we go back to the August townhalls, 7 out of 10 violent acts were by Democrat supporters. And now? Police say the bullet that hit Eric Cantor's office was most likely random, but it is not definitive. What about the threats his office has gotten in the past week? What about the threats Congresswoman Schmidt received or the other Republicans? But there is much, much more to pick apart. "The Right and yes the national Republican party has been stirring this pot for months." We're not the ones stirring the pot of socialism taking over the private sector. The Democrats are. We've just been pointing out the facts that Marshall and the Democrats find so inconvenient including, yes, the so called "death panels". "We all see this." When Josh Marshall says this what he means is that his sympathetic allies in the media will spend more time covering scurrilous accusations about violence on Democrats than they've ever devoted to people burning down Sarah Palin's church or the Texas Governor's Mansion or the violence inflicted by leftists during free trade meetings, or the death threats against Republicans during the Bush years, etc. "Cantor's behavior is shameful beyond imagining." What, you mean pointing out that his office took a bullet and he's been receiving threats this week but he's not going to cry about it like the Democrats have been? He masterfully took an ace out of your card deck by demonstrably showing it is not GOP nuts attacking Dems. Josh, you are upset at Cantor because he just killed the precious narrative you have been trying to build. Oh, and how about the media's shameful behavior, Josh? See here just one of many examples. "It's time for a truth moment for the national Republican party. Incitement matters." You mean, for the Democrats right? After all, had the Democrats not done what they did none of this would be happening. They made ridiculous promises and are now attacking anyone who expects to use those promises as measures of accountability for the success of Obamacare. They fabricated stories of violence and racial epithets. They refused to meet with voters. Their leadership coerced swing district Democrats to vote against the very real interests and desires of their constituents. Then they tried to paint the opponents as racists, thugs, and now inciters of violence against their new socialist nirvana. Oh, and let's not forget Alan Grayson on the floor of the House saying the GOP wants people to die, along with all the other Democrats accusing the GOP of wanting people to die or be without health care. All the GOP did was point out the logical, consequential, known, and intended outcomes of Obamacare. That is all. As incitement goes, I find "they want you to die" just a teensy bit more blood-thirsty than "read the bill," but maybe that's just me. I don't do "dog whistles" and code words. "They have to take responsibility for what they've done: which is nothing less than a campaign of incitement for which they're now unwilling to take any responsibility." If telling the truth about the take over of 1/6th of the American economy is "incitement," then so be it. Republicans did not just pass a major piece of legislation in defiance of over 56% of the American public consciously refusing to first let legislators meet with constituents lest they change their mind. To quote Billy Joel, "We didn't start the fire." The Democrats are crying foul now trying to change the subject away from what they just did. And to do it, they are falling back on old Democrat standby narratives the media readily consumes â€” racists and angry white men. I can't say enough â€” we should beat them at the ballot box. Violence is inexcusable. But did they really think the public would just roll over when they willfully imposed the largest tax increase in America history, betrayed major Obama campaign promises, and mocked, taunted, and ridiculed the people who believe the constitution actually has meaning and value? Seriously â€” look at the reaction across the board on the left. They thought once they passed it the discussion would just go away and the right would not hold them accountable for their promises of what Obamacare will do. They thought the independents would come back. The Democrats need to get independent voters back on their side to avoid decimation at the ballot box in November. By playing up these stories, many of which are pretty lame, and using tools like Marshall, they hope to spook independents into jumping back to their side. That's what this is all about. I've got news for them: it isn't going to work because the independents are clearly spooked by what happened Sunday. Sucks for the Dems.1









