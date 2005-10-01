For the first time since all the speculation began, we have come to a rare holding pattern where the names of one day have not suddenly shifted. Robert Novak is reporting that Samuel Alito and Harriet Miers are in the running.

I'm still hearing Corrigan and Alito, with Williams as a back up. Several I have spoken to say the President has considered Miers, but that the White House has calculated that it would have trouble holding the base given that Miers is more of an enigma than Roberts. The White House has made a calculation that the Democrats are going to fight anyone who is picked, so they are treading carefully to present an exceptionally qualified candidate that the public will find palatable.