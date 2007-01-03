Judge Self
My friend Tripp Self is now a judge.
Tilman E. â€œTrippâ€ Self III was sworn in Tuesday as Bibb County's newest Superior Court judge, the third successive generation in his family to hold a judgeship.
Self, 38, takes over Tommy Day Wilcox's seat after winning a runoff election against former federal prosecutor Ed Ennis last month.
It was an immense pleasure to run Tripp's race. He's a great guy and will make a terrific judge. He made running his campaign an easy and fun task. I've rarely worked with anyone who was more natural on the campaign trail that Tripp. It's good to see him now on the bench.