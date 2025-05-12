Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Thomas Tucker
May 12

If you want to bring drug prices down stop the endless patent games. I paid $15 for asthma inhalers for yrs. Drug companies moved from an aerosol to a powder type inhaler, same exact drug, new patent, new price, $95. And you watch half the time when a drug has a yr or so left on its patent they somehow get it renewed keeping generics off the market another 7 or 13 yrs. Fix that so generics come out much sooner and prices would drop on 90% of the drugs out there.

Southern Planter
May 12Edited

Let's see, $2 billion from Saudi Arabia invested in Jared's hedge fund, a jumbo jet from Qatar, and $Trump crypto where 80% of the top "investors" are foreign nationals. What could go wrong? Makes Hunter's artwork scheme look so quaint, doesn't it?

