Qatar is not our friend. Many in Washington treat Qatar the way they used to treat China — as a friendly trading partner. Qatar has been a safe haven for Hamas. It has alienated itself from its neighbors, our real Middle Eastern allies, by collaborating with Iran. It has provided safe haven to Al Qaeda terrorists. It has funded jihadis around the world. It has funded the antisemitic protests on college campuses on the United States. It has funded Al Jazeera and other pro-jihadi propaganda outlets. Qatar is, right now, throwing money at American universities in the way China has done with its Confucius Institutes. Qatar has funded jihadists who have kidnapped and murdered Americans.

Don’t take my word for it. Take his:

The Qatari Royal Family intends to gift Donald Trump a 747-800 now, according to ABC News. The President intends to use it as Air Force One. Trump supporters will say the President can approach this clear eyed and not be influenced by the gift. Trump opponents will call it bribery designed to induce sympathies for the nation that serves as chief caretaker for Hamas. Notably, as I write this morning, internal pressure in the White House appears to be building against this deal.

There is, however, more to the story than Qatar trying to bribe Donald Trump and ABC News glosses over the actual reason for the transaction.

This is happening because the United States Government has continued to coddle and subsidize Boeing for so long, that Boeing behaves as sclerotic and inefficient as our federal government. It is behind on delivering a new Air Force One. Its latest space-capade was a boondoggle. Boeing is an institution in need of serious reform and its failures have led the President in the direction of this Qatari plane, which the Qatari Royal Family intended to divest anyway.

The current 747 used as Air Force One was commissioned by President Ronald Reagan in 1985. Pay attention to the timeline. Boeing built the plane in 1986. It took its first test flight in 1987. It became Air Force One in 1990 with President George H. W. Bush.

Donald Trump commissioned the new Air Force One during his first term in 2018. It has still not been built. So the President of the United States is flying on a thirty-nine-year-old Boeing 747 and, due to delays, President Trump might finish his second term before the new 747 makes its first test flight. Boeing now does not expect delivery until 2029.

With Qatar divesting its 747-800 anyway, President Trump has commissioned a defense contractor to refurbish the plane in an expedited manner. This was all covered ten days ago by the Wall Street Journal without ABC News and Jon Karl’s salacious spin. The New York Times likewise covered the story as part of President Trump’s frustrations with Boeing.

As a side note, the structure of the deal is allegedly for the President to use the plane and then pass it off to his presidential library. The Trump Administration lawyers say that is permissible. But just because they say so does not actually make it so. The Administration’s legal advisors could be opening a legal quagmire for the President in the future if the ABC News report is confirmed. Any advice from Attorney General Pam Bondi should be thoroughly vetted considering she served as a lobbyist for Qatar, making over $100,000 a month. Qatar, for its part, says the matter has not been finalized. A White House official is telling Kellie Meyer from News Nation that Qatar is “donating” the aircraft. The President himself appeared, overnight, to be doubling down.

Again, however, as a reminder, Qatar is not our friend, sponsors terrorists abroad and antisemitic protestors in the United States, and we need to approach that nation with clear eyes. It is not the gift, but from whom we are getting the gift that matters. If the President of the United States does take off in this plane, he will not be able to avoid the reality that this plane was first purchased with the money of a regime that has conspired to murder American citizens.

Side Note

The Trump Administration does not care that much about “optics,” but the President, we are told, has become obsessed with the midterms. He realizes a Democrat-controlled Congress would bog him down.

This same President has been telling Americans they do not need as many dolls for their kids or pencils. He’s said we need to make some sacrifices for the greater good of the economic realignment of the nation.

To pivot from telling Americans to sacrifice and restrict their purchases to “I need a 747-800 from a nation that subsidized the murder of Americans” is a potent, potent attack against him.

Perhaps, given public reaction, the White House will walk this back, declare it fake news, and his supporters will insist it was all made up and never going to happen.

Do Better CNN

CNN has a story that has fired up journalists on Twitter including Jonathan Lemire of MSNBC. They are all regurgitating the headline, which is, “Zero ships from China are bound for California’s top ports. Officials haven’t seen that since the pandemic.”

But that is not what the article actually reports. The article reports, “Not a single cargo vessel had left China with goods for the two major West Coast ports in the past 12 hours. That hasn’t happened since the pandemic.”

The headline leaves the impression no ships are coming. The headline is getting the attention and reporters for other networks are beginning to report it as a talking point.

The truth is that over fifty ships have left ports from China. That is a reduction in shipping. It is highly unusual for there to be a twelve hour period where no cargo ships have set sail from China to the United States. That is a significant slowdown in shipments. The CNN headline conveys an end of shipping, not a slowdown. It is fantastically misleading and undermines an otherwise legitimate point in the story that shipping has declined. CNN’s website continues to undermine the network as a whole.

Absolutely Not

The President claims that, by executive order, he is going to lower drug prices in the nation.

If the President wanted to actually do so, maybe he could leverage tariffs on nations that use socialist policies to force Americans to subsidize those nations’ drugs. Instead, the President is going to engage in a bit of socialism himself to mandate lower drug prices. He will attempt to do what he tried to do his first term, which courts have regularly rejected so much so that Joe Biden abandoned the plan.

Put another way — Donald Trump’s foray into socialism with drug prices in his first term was literally the only Trump initiative Joe Biden did not undo and Biden only gave it up after losing a bunch of court cases.

No President should have the power to, by executive order, do what Donald Trump claims he can do. This is not about Trump, but about the power of the executive and no American should want an executive with that power. Congress must act.

But, in a bit of performance, Trump can claim he acted but was stymied by those pesky judges.

Price controls are a logical progression from tariffs and both should be left on the ash heap of history. They are both products of socialist adjacent economists. What’s next? An embrace of modern monetary theory?