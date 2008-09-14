Last night, Evelyn took a little six shooter toy pistol outside to shoot the bugs. She left it outside and this morning woke me up at 8 o'clock.

"Daddy, I need my gun," she said. Gun, of course, had about six syllables in it.

I got up, opened the back door, and picked her gun up for her. She thanked me and then pointed the gun at me. "Pow, pow," she said.

I told her we don't shoot people with her gun.

"Nooooo," she replied. "Just boys."

I'm pretty sure she meant bugs, but it was pretty funny nonetheless.