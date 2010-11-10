Just Say No to Fred Upton
Congressman Upton wants to Chair the House Energy & Commerce Committee. While I am a big fan of Congressman Barton, and he wants a waiver, I am not in favor of any waivers for House Committees and think the House GOP needs to choose someone other than Upton.
Congressman Shimkus would be great. Joe Pitts (!!!!) would be awesome. And there are others.
But of Upton, let’s review who we are dealing with.
THIS IS THE MAN WHO CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO BAN THE LIGHTBULB!!
Here is the rest of his sorry voting record:
BAILOUTS
Voted YES for TARP
Voted YES on the auto bailout
Voted YES on Cash for Clunkers
SPENDING
Voted NO on 7 of the last 9 RSC Budgets
Voted YES on the Farm Bill
Voted YES on the 2005 Highway Bill
Voted NO to cap farm subsidies
Voted YES four times to extend unemployment benefits
Voted NO to end milk subsidies
Voted NO to cut sugar subsidies
Voted NO to cut NEA spending
Voted NO to cut AMTRAK spending
Voted YES to increase funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
Got a 53% on the Clubâ€™s 2009 RePORK Card
Got a 42% on the Clubâ€™s 2007 RePORK Card
TAXES
Voted YES on Patriot Tax â€“ a surtax on high income earners
REGULATIONS
Voted YES for Sarbanes-Oxley
Voted YES to increase the minimum wage
Voted YES on energy bill with new CAFÃ‰ standards and tax hikes
Voted NO to waive Davis-Bacon
Voted YES to criminalize â€œprice-gougingâ€
POLITICAL FREE SPEECH
Voted YES to force 527s to disclose their donors
Voted YES on McCain-Feingold
Voted YES on the 527 Reform Act
ENTITLEMENTS
Voted YES for SCHIP
GOVERNMENT REFORM
Voted NO to privatize postal service for 20 communities
Voted 7 of 9 times to increase congressional pay
SCHOOL CHOICE
Voted YES on No Child Left Behind