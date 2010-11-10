Congressman Upton wants to Chair the House Energy & Commerce Committee. While I am a big fan of Congressman Barton, and he wants a waiver, I am not in favor of any waivers for House Committees and think the House GOP needs to choose someone other than Upton.

Congressman Shimkus would be great. Joe Pitts (!!!!) would be awesome. And there are others.

But of Upton, let’s review who we are dealing with.

THIS IS THE MAN WHO CAME UP WITH THE IDEA TO BAN THE LIGHTBULB!!

Here is the rest of his sorry voting record:

BAILOUTS

Voted YES for TARP

Voted YES on the auto bailout

Voted YES on Cash for Clunkers

SPENDING

Voted NO on 7 of the last 9 RSC Budgets

Voted YES on the Farm Bill

Voted YES on the 2005 Highway Bill

Voted NO to cap farm subsidies

Voted YES four times to extend unemployment benefits

Voted NO to end milk subsidies

Voted NO to cut sugar subsidies

Voted NO to cut NEA spending

Voted NO to cut AMTRAK spending

Voted YES to increase funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Got a 53% on the Clubâ€™s 2009 RePORK Card

Got a 42% on the Clubâ€™s 2007 RePORK Card

TAXES

Voted YES on Patriot Tax â€“ a surtax on high income earners

REGULATIONS

Voted YES for Sarbanes-Oxley

Voted YES to increase the minimum wage

Voted YES on energy bill with new CAFÃ‰ standards and tax hikes

Voted NO to waive Davis-Bacon

Voted YES to criminalize â€œprice-gougingâ€

POLITICAL FREE SPEECH

Voted YES to force 527s to disclose their donors

Voted YES on McCain-Feingold

Voted YES on the 527 Reform Act

ENTITLEMENTS

Voted YES for SCHIP

GOVERNMENT REFORM

Voted NO to privatize postal service for 20 communities

Voted 7 of 9 times to increase congressional pay

SCHOOL CHOICE