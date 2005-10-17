This is tragic and pathetic.

A man with a history of suicide attempts in public places tried again Monday as he leaped in front of an oncoming MARTA train, halting peak-hour east-west service, officials said.

MARTA rail services were suspended during Monday evening's rush hour after Dorian Heard of southwest Atlanta jumped at the Inman Park station around 4 p.m. He was hit by an eastbound train and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, said Jocelyn Baker, a MARTA spokeswoman. He was listed in critical condition, Grady officials said.