You’re damn right I will make sure Republicans understand that one of their candidates for office in this case Mike Collins in Georgia, who we still have the opportunity to stop from getting the party’s nomination, knowingly hired a sociopath with a criminal record who is alleged to have used yours and my tax dollars to subsidize his girlfriend and then referred to a rape victim’s husband as the “sloppy seconds” of the alleged rapist.

AND THEN, after firing the guy, the candidate hired Matt Gaetz’s Chief of Staff, who was in a white nationalist group chat trying to get a Holocaust denier out of prison.

My job is not to carry water for the GOP. Personnel is policy. You knowingly hire awful people, you should be held accountable. I don’t give a damn what letter is next to your name on the ballot.

Your mileage may vary.

And I’ll continue to point out how bad the Democrats are too, for example, continuing to highlight all the batcrap crazy things James Talarico says, that Platner is a Nazi turned Communist, etc. etc. etc.

But nope, not giving the GOP a pass as antisemitism grows and the political culture descends into the toilet. We can and should do better. And you can cancel your own damn subscription if you don’t like it.