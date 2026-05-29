Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Carlene Massey's avatar
Carlene Massey
5h

Thumbs up!

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Cheryl Ballard's avatar
Cheryl Ballard
5h

Why should we give creeps in our own party a pass??? Keep up the good work!!

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