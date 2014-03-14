Just the Facts for 03/14/2014
Republicans are set for pretty sweeping victories in 2014. The best nonpartisan analyses eight months before the election suggest the Republicans may get to 50 or 51 seats in the Senate, but 50 would leave Democrats in control with Vice President Bide...
Republicans are set for pretty sweeping victories in 2014. The best nonpartisan analyses eight months before the election suggest the Republicans may get to 50 or 51 seats in the Senate, but 50 would leave Democrats in control with Vice President Biden breaking tie votes. Events change things, we remain eight months away, and most elections are not really locked in place until after Labor Day. ...
Updated: Fri Mar 14, 2014