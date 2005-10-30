The Washington Prowler is hearing what I'm hearing. It's more likely than not going to be Alito. Luttig is a possibility, but there is some concern that Luttig could "grow" in office.

Some of you will scream about that, but let me say that I have heard that about Luttig since before O'Connor resigned and have heard that from some of Luttig's friends. It may not be accurate, but that is a concern and has been since before the summer.

If the White House cannot resolve that concern, it seems like Alito will be the next associate justice.

Update [2005-10-30 20:6:47 by Erick]: As the editors are privately joking, let me apologize in advance to Judge Alito for sabotaging his chances by putting up his picture. When the picture goes up, the judge strikes out.