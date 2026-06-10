Justice and Alternative Reality
Let’s start with the reflecting pool. It is filled back up and the dark blue color has actually helped generate a sharper reflection of the surroundings. The pool had been closed because it was leaking thousands of gallons a day, had turned green with algae, and smelled.
But because Trump decided to just fix it instead of forming a commission, doing an environmental study, and hiring shamans to bless it, progressives were outraged. The pool is now sealed, fixed, and filled and the Washington Post is upset it cost a lot and does not look much different. Except, we can see that it actually does.
The tendency of progressives to complain about literally every single thing Trump does is nuts. The reflecting pool needed to be fixed. Washington. D.C. now has fountains flowing and functional that have not been operational in over thirty years. The President wants the city in tip-top shape for the 250th anniversary.
Progressives are mad and everyone else is pleased our nation has a capital city that has been cleaned up.
Justice
In Texas, yesterday, a jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Anthony stabbed a fellow high school senior in the heart at a track meet, killing him. Austin Metcalf was 17 years old. Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument. Metcalf shoved Anthony. Anthony shoved a knife through Metcalf’s heart.
There are Americans, many of them black, who have been misled about the case and whipped into a racial frenzy. One mother, after the verdict, reacted this way.
Ma’am, you have five sons. Tell them not to murder others.
Sadly, too many people profit from fanning the flames of racial animosity in this country and convinced a percentage of black Americans that Anthony acted in self-defense or otherwise should have been found innocent because of Metcalf’s treatment.
Even in states where one has the right to stand one’s ground, murder in response to a shoving incident is not lawful. Racial grievance is poisonous. There is racism in the country. The outcome of this trial is not racism. It is justice.
A fair-minded nation would loudly and collectively condemn the race hustling that convinces people they are perpetual victims when the real victim is a dead 17-year-old.
I appreciate Trump’s push to improve DC - we should have a beautiful and safe capital of which we can be proud.
Race hustling is a big business a tip of the hat to the SPLC and BLM. I’m glad justice was served, and it’s unfortunate two lives were destroyed. It’s odd living in Atlanta where black on black crime (shootings and stabbings) happen nearly every single day somewhere in the metro and crickets everywhere from same race hustlers - particularly BLM. I guess only some lives matter to these people.
Having lived and worked in and around Washington, D.C. my entire professional life, I can remember when the nation's capital sparkled under Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton, and Bush. It was a glorious time, and every day was inspiring. You could freely walk around the downtown area, and West to Georgetown, without fear. Union Station glittered, the Metro was safe and clean, and the Capitol Hill area was a bustling, safe neighborhood, housing families and members of Congress. Properties, private and government, were well kept. Statues were clean, fountains flowed, and people dressed like adult professionals. But beginning under Bush II, and accelerating under Obama, Trump I, and Biden, the city became a hellhole, dirty and dangerous. My family moved from Foggy Bottom near the Kennedy Center out to the horse country, as a matter of both aesthetics and safety. It is heartwarming that it is becoming safe to return to a city of which all Americans should be proud. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!