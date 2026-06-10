Let’s start with the reflecting pool. It is filled back up and the dark blue color has actually helped generate a sharper reflection of the surroundings. The pool had been closed because it was leaking thousands of gallons a day, had turned green with algae, and smelled.

But because Trump decided to just fix it instead of forming a commission, doing an environmental study, and hiring shamans to bless it, progressives were outraged. The pool is now sealed, fixed, and filled and the Washington Post is upset it cost a lot and does not look much different. Except, we can see that it actually does.

The tendency of progressives to complain about literally every single thing Trump does is nuts. The reflecting pool needed to be fixed. Washington. D.C. now has fountains flowing and functional that have not been operational in over thirty years. The President wants the city in tip-top shape for the 250th anniversary.

Progressives are mad and everyone else is pleased our nation has a capital city that has been cleaned up.

Justice

In Texas, yesterday, a jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Anthony stabbed a fellow high school senior in the heart at a track meet, killing him. Austin Metcalf was 17 years old. Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument. Metcalf shoved Anthony. Anthony shoved a knife through Metcalf’s heart.

There are Americans, many of them black, who have been misled about the case and whipped into a racial frenzy. One mother, after the verdict, reacted this way.

Ma’am, you have five sons. Tell them not to murder others.

Sadly, too many people profit from fanning the flames of racial animosity in this country and convinced a percentage of black Americans that Anthony acted in self-defense or otherwise should have been found innocent because of Metcalf’s treatment.

Even in states where one has the right to stand one’s ground, murder in response to a shoving incident is not lawful. Racial grievance is poisonous. There is racism in the country. The outcome of this trial is not racism. It is justice.

A fair-minded nation would loudly and collectively condemn the race hustling that convinces people they are perpetual victims when the real victim is a dead 17-year-old.