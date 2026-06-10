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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
9hEdited

I appreciate Trump’s push to improve DC - we should have a beautiful and safe capital of which we can be proud.

Race hustling is a big business a tip of the hat to the SPLC and BLM. I’m glad justice was served, and it’s unfortunate two lives were destroyed. It’s odd living in Atlanta where black on black crime (shootings and stabbings) happen nearly every single day somewhere in the metro and crickets everywhere from same race hustlers - particularly BLM. I guess only some lives matter to these people.

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Glen Franklin Koontz's avatar
Glen Franklin Koontz
9h

Having lived and worked in and around Washington, D.C. my entire professional life, I can remember when the nation's capital sparkled under Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton, and Bush. It was a glorious time, and every day was inspiring. You could freely walk around the downtown area, and West to Georgetown, without fear. Union Station glittered, the Metro was safe and clean, and the Capitol Hill area was a bustling, safe neighborhood, housing families and members of Congress. Properties, private and government, were well kept. Statues were clean, fountains flowed, and people dressed like adult professionals. But beginning under Bush II, and accelerating under Obama, Trump I, and Biden, the city became a hellhole, dirty and dangerous. My family moved from Foggy Bottom near the Kennedy Center out to the horse country, as a matter of both aesthetics and safety. It is heartwarming that it is becoming safe to return to a city of which all Americans should be proud. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!

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