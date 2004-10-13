WaPo's two part profile of Clarence Thomas concludes today. You can find it here.

This, I think, is one reason the extreme lefties hate Thomas:

Thomas has been one of the amendment's staunchest defenders on the court. In 2000, for example, Thomas cast the decisive vote against a federal law requiring cable television stations to do a better job of scrambling their sexually explicit programs. Thomas saw the broadcasts as protected by the First Amendment, while Scalia did not.

The extreme lefties are the enemies of the first amendment.