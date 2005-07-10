Despite what the left would have you believe, Karl Rove may have been a source for Matt Cooper at Time, but it is very clear based on the latest revelations as reported by Newsweek that Rove did not break any law.

According to NewsweekCooper wrote that Rove offered him a "big warning" not to "get too far out on Wilson." Rove told Cooper that Wilson's trip had not been authorized by "DCIA"—CIA Director George Tenet—or Vice President Dick Cheney. Rather, "it was, KR said, wilson's wife, who apparently works at the agency on wmd [weapons of mass destruction] issues who authorized the trip." Wilson's wife is Plame, then an undercover agent working as an analyst in the CIA's Directorate of Operations counterproliferation division. (Cooper later included the essence of what Rove told him in an online story.) The e-mail characterizing the conversation continues: "not only the genesis of the trip is flawed an[d] suspect but so is the report. he [Rove] implied strongly there's still plenty to implicate iraqi interest in acquiring uranium fro[m] Niger ... "Most interestingly, and most disheartening if you are a lefty, there is this:

As Powerline points out, it is not clear that Valerie Plame was a "covert agent" for purposes of the statute Rove is accused by the left of violating and, even if she were, it is very clear that Rove did not violate the Intelligence Identities Protection Act.

Notwithstanding the fact that Rove did not know Plame may have been a covert agent, look for the left to make a big deal out of this. They have tried their best to portray Plame and Wilson as victims; yet it is abundant clear that both Plame and Wilson were useful and willing idiots in the quest to bring down Bush. They were not successful in bringing Bush down and they will no doubt be unsuccessful in bringing down Karl Rove.