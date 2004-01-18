Kate O'Beirne has been with the John Edwards folks and reviews her day with him. She ends with this tidbit:

Iowa has such a lousy record of picking winners that this year's caucuses might not be all that consequential. In 1992, Bill Clinton got about three percent of the vote and came in fourth -- after Tom Harkin and "uncommitted." Dukakis was third in 1988. The winner of the money primary, i.e. the most money at the start of the election year, is far likelier to win a nomination than Iowa's choice.