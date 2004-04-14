Kate O'Beirne has this tidbit about one of the Jersey Girls -- the loutish victims who think Osama killed people on 9/11 because Bush didn't attack him the minute the first plane hit the WTC.

Kirsten Breitweiser said that victims' families "do not want any kind of cloud hanging over the commission." The effect of recusals? ". . . it just reaffirms how important it is that this commission be beyond reproach, pure and nonpolitical." Kirsten, who has since taken to co-hosting Hardball, was quoted in the Chicago Tribune and the New York Times on December 14, 2002 in response to Henry Kissinger's recusal. No word on her response to call for Jamie Gorelick's recusal.