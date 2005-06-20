Polipundit has some polling on the Nelson v. Harris race in Florida.

A new Mason-Dixon Poll has Bill Nelson leading Katharine Harris 53%-36% in Florida.

"Nelson is running very strong among Democratic voters, topping Harris by an overwhelming 86%-8% margin. Nelson also leads among independents 54%-27%, while Harris is ahead among Republicans 64%-17%. "

This has many a Republican in panic mode, ... Now, I want to point out that Katherine Harris has been elected statewide on multiple occasions. That said, I think she is the wrong person for the job. I also think Elizabeth Dole needs to get some spine and crack some whips.