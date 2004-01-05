Mickey Kaus has some thoughts on Chris Lehane doing his handy work for Westley Clark. Kaus seems to share my view of Lehane.

The guy tries hard, but he comes across looking like a rabid chahuahua. He yaps and yaps until you are tired of him. He never lets anyone else get a word in. He is so sure of himself that he doesn't question himself and he usually gets screwed in the process.

Also, there is the loyalty factor. He comes across as in it for himself. I'd never trust a person who jumped ship from one campaign and started working for another in the same primary. That's bad character. Yet, that's what Lehane did. He worked for Kerry and, when Kerry appeared to be going no where, he jumped to Clark where all of Lehane's frat buddies were anyway.

Yuck.