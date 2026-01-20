There’s a special election in Middle Georgia today to fill the spot vacated by State Senator John F. Kennedy, who is now running for Lt. Governor.

Three Republicans are running against one Democrat. The nature of special elections in Georgia is that everyone, from both parties, runs together. Here’s the problem — Republicans did not turn out in early voting, and the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party, a far left party, have been getting Democrats to early voting. The Working Families Party has been targeting women on cost-of-living issues. The Democrats have been renting 15-passenger vans and driving people to the polls.

The Republicans? Nothing.

The district is overwhelmingly Republican, but, yet again, unless Republicans show up to vote today in a solidly Republican district, they risk losing a seat to Democrats who showed up at early voting, bused in by the Democratic Party.

The district covers all of Monroe, Peach, Crawford, and Upson counties and the northern parts of Bibb and Houston counties. The Democrat will be the first name on the ballot, which gives him a small added advantage. That advantage has been amplified by the lack of a significant Republican effort to get out the early vote.

If you know friends and family in Middle Georgia, you will want them to vote today before the polls close.

This is also my district, and I’ll be voting for Steve McNeel today.

Hopefully, Republicans will show up today to offset the Democrats’ early voting effort.