Keep an Eye on Middle Georgia
There’s a special election in Middle Georgia today to fill the spot vacated by State Senator John F. Kennedy, who is now running for Lt. Governor.
Three Republicans are running against one Democrat. The nature of special elections in Georgia is that everyone, from both parties, runs together. Here’s the problem — Republicans did not turn out in early voting, and the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party, a far left party, have been getting Democrats to early voting. The Working Families Party has been targeting women on cost-of-living issues. The Democrats have been renting 15-passenger vans and driving people to the polls.
The Republicans? Nothing.
The district is overwhelmingly Republican, but, yet again, unless Republicans show up to vote today in a solidly Republican district, they risk losing a seat to Democrats who showed up at early voting, bused in by the Democratic Party.
The district covers all of Monroe, Peach, Crawford, and Upson counties and the northern parts of Bibb and Houston counties. The Democrat will be the first name on the ballot, which gives him a small added advantage. That advantage has been amplified by the lack of a significant Republican effort to get out the early vote.
If you know friends and family in Middle Georgia, you will want them to vote today before the polls close.
This is also my district, and I’ll be voting for Steve McNeel today.
Hopefully, Republicans will show up today to offset the Democrats’ early voting effort.
A "problem" for Donald Trump and the Republicans in the mid-terms is NOT Trump Derangement Syndrome which is most common in liberals, but it's Trump Fatigue Syndrome which may keep conservatives on the sideline. TFS can be cured by 47 taking a vacation and getting out of the news for a bit. (I voted for the guy twice and would do it again, BUT....blah, blah, blah.....) May God Bless America. We're going to need it.
If DT doesn’t get the ship righted quickly, the Democrats will sink it for him, and us.
A democrat supermajority in congress is not far fetched, and would doom all conservative causes, and roll back gains. Believe what they say they will do!
God help us!