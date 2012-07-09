Ken Cuccinelli, Virginia’s Attorney General and a hero to so many of us for his conservative convictions and race to the courthouse the moment Obamacare was signed to file suit against it, is going to join us at the RedState Gathering.

Yep. You won’t want to miss him.

Time is running out to register. Heck, time is running out to get a discount on the hotel rate. You only have a few more days for that. Go to www.redstategathering.com right now to register. It’ll be in Jacksonville, FL on August 2nd through the 5th.

See you there!