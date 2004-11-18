With $15million still in his campaign war chest, maybe Kerry hasn't closed yet. You know, they say he really is a good closer.

On a side note, I lecture my candidates who are tightwads with this:

No candidate who ever lost was pleased to lose with money still in the bank. No candidate who ever won ever had to worry about not having money left in the bank.

If you've got it, spend it. Notwithstanding that, one theory trying to become a "meme" is that so much money flowed out in the election that $15million could not have gotten much bang for the buck anyway.

Sure it could have. Kerry's GOTV efforts suffered and he could have run more positive ads during the primary season to build up his favorables.

Lastly, he could have given the money to lower ballot candidates and used their coattails.