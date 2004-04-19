Kerry has new ads up:

The ads will run for two weeks on cable channels such as CNN, MSNBC, Lifetime and Bravo in heavily Democratic states such as New York, California and New Jersey; Washington state, which Democrat Al Gore won by about 5 percentage points in 2000, and Wisconsin.

The 30-second spots are Kerry's first on cable. Because they are running only locally, Kerry's ads will be seen far less than Bush's cable network ads, which have run nationally since early March. The ads will not appear on Fox News and ESPN.

So, Kerry has added Bravo and Lifetime, contra Bush, and dropped FNC and ESPN.

What does this tell you about who is courting whom?