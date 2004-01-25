Right now I'll go out on a limb and say Kerry will be first, Dean second, and Edwards third -- battling for third with Lieberman, not Clark. Clark is finished.

Lieberman isn't really viable.

So, that leaves Kerry getting the old guard Dems, Edwards with the new Dems, and Dean with the peaceniks. Which one will have the largest group? Probably Kerry. Which one will have the most energized group? Probably Dean.

That leaves Edwards to cobble together a group of his own. It will probably be called the south.

My predictions are batting 1000 for being wrong. But, I see this race dragging out and getting bloodier as the candidates remaining start vying for the bases of the candidates dropping out.