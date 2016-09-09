Aedes aegypti may be the most deadly animal on the planet. It is better known as one of several species of mosquitoes. Aedes aegypti carries the zika virus, malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya, which is a disease that causes permanent joint pain and crippling.

There are over three thousand species of mosquitos, but only a few dozen transmit viruses to humans. aedes aegypti transmits the most. Eradicating the species would save hundreds of thousands of lives. Scientists have actually discovered a way to drive aedes aegypti to extinction, and it works.

Essentially, scientists modify the genetics of male mosquitos. Those male mosquitos are released into the wild and, when bred with female mosquitos, create a protein that kills off the offspring. Field trials in Brazil, Panama, and elsewhere have reduced aedes aegypti colonies by 90 percent. There has been no evidence of side effects from the genetic tampering into other colonies of insects or the environment at large.

Updated: Fri Sep 09, 2016